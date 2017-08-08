Reform or entitlement?

The Union Cabinet has cleared a new code that will govern minimum permissible wages in India. The Bill has yet to be debated and cleared in Parliament, but aside from some reforms to provident fund payments and to apprenticeship, it is the primary change that the Narendra Modi-led government has approved so far to central labour laws. It consolidates four existing pieces of legislation governing the payment of wages and rationalisation of labour codes are under process, according to the labour ministry, to social security, industrial relations and working conditions. The reform ...