Regulatory overreach?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) regulation on the mobile termination charges (MTC) has invited critical commentary in this paper and elsewhere (September 24 editorial, Business Line; September 23, The Financial Express; September 28, Mint). My article in this paper questioned the rationale for the decision. Some amplification is necessary. More importantly, the long-term future of the industry merits serious discussion. Trai’s justification for its decision was: Full IP networks have close to zero MTC; IP networks are the future and telcos must be ...