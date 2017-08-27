Reimagining Infosys

He may have joined Infosys at 26 and rejoined at 62, but Nandan Nilekani clearly hasn’t lost any of his old traits: Combative (some questions from the media on Friday were dismissed with disdain); clear-headed and diplomatic (over the weekend, he has already given the world enough idea about his course of action without giving away anything specific); confident (he has repeatedly asserted that he will take all the critical decisions and wants everybody to leave him alone); consensus-builder (he has talked about using his skills as a unifier) and loyal (he has described NR Narayana ...