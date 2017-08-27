Reimagining Infosys

He may have joined Infosys at 26 and rejoined at 62, but Nandan Nilekani clearly hasn’t lost any of his old traits: Combative (some questions from the media on Friday were dismissed with disdain); clear-headed and diplomatic (over the weekend, he has already given the world enough idea about his course of action without giving away anything specific); confident (he has repeatedly asserted that he will take all the critical decisions and wants everybody to leave him alone); consensus-builder (he has talked about using his skills as a unifier) and loyal (he has described NR Narayana ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?