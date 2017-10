The Vidhana Soudha located in Bengaluru, the seat of the state legislature of Karnataka, completed 60 years on October 10. Former state chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah is credited with the conception and construction of the Soudha after being slighted by a Russian delegation on the absence of monuments with local architecture in the state. The present government wants to commemorate the occasion with a two-day special legislative session later this month. At a time when the infrastructure in the state capital is in a mess, the government plans to utilise the session by discussing the state’s glorious past rather than its future, point out critics.