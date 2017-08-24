Reneging on contracts

The central government has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation in India. It has said that by 2022 India will have 175 GW of renewable energy installed, and that by 2030, 40 per cent of power will come from non-fossil fuel sources. The constantly falling unit price of renewable energy – partly as a consequence of technological innovation – has led to considerable investment in the sector, and an expansion of purchase of power from renewable energy sources by distribution companies (or discoms). However, there is a darker side to the price fall as well. Some ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?