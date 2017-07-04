Repetitive success

UDAY has been hailed as a success

UDAY has been hailed as a success

Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY), the financial turnaround and revival package for electricity distribution companies announced by the government last year, has been hailed as a success and both public and private sector utilities seem to have taken it upon themselves to drive the point home. Last week, a major public sector utility under the power ministry sent out a prepared note outlining the achievements of states under UDAY. Other public sector undertakings began circulating the same note. The document, which detailed the status of debt, revenue and operational progress of discoms, was then shared by private sector companies through unofficial mails and messages. The Press Information Bureau, the government agency that disseminates information to the media, is the latest to jump on to the bandwagon. It sent the document to journalists on Tuesday.

Business Standard