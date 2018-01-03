Reputation in ICU

A pet peeve of private hospitals is that no one recognises the fact that they are also doing business and need to generate enough returns in order to survive and attract more investments. That’s a fair point.

But if the investment intentions are anything to go by, private hospitals are certainly not making their investors unhappy. According to a report by CRISIL, significant bed additions are being undertaken to capitalise on demand prospects. Large corporate chains are seen increasing capacity by 25 per cent between 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, entailing an investment of nearly Rs 50 ...