For any technology problem the quintessential solution is “restart the machine”. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered one of its worst-ever trading disruption on Monday due to a technical glitch that halted trading for three hours. While India Inc wondered how such a sophisticated and large exchange could face such a calamity, one broker who appeared on a business news channel offered a simple solution. “We often face such technical glitches. The easiest solution is to restart computer. If NSE does that, trading can resume easily,” she proffered.