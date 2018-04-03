Retail buying may pick up in new fiscal

The March settlement saw an unusual pattern of strong institutional investment versus negative returns. Institutions contributed net Rs 183 billion in equity investments, including Rs 116.5 billion by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and Rs 66.9 billion by domestic institutions. But the Nifty closed 3.6 per cent down from end-February levels.

The deduction: retail selling was heavy enough to force prices down. Domestic institutional attitude and FPIs attitudes are rarely aligned. When they are, it is extremely unusual for markets to move the opposite way. This drop underlines the “big ...