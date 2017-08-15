Rethinking the Indian film critic

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is a funny, breezy film. It takes you on a tour of Europe with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in an unusual story about the search for her engagement ring. The first half grabs you and keeps you there, though the second sags a bit. It was, however, an enjoyable watch and I walked out of the packed theatre smiling but puzzled. Why had critics panned it so much? Following the critics’ lead, social media has been full of negative comments even while the film crossed Rs 100 crore in gross box office collections in its first weekend. Not ...