Reverse cattle trade ban

Last month, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court (HC) directed that the central government’s notification effectively banning the cattle trade nationwide should be stayed for four weeks. Two months ago, the Union ministry of environment and forests had released the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017. These rules sharply restricted the trade in livestock as well as the transport of cattle to animal markets. Supposedly issued to address smuggling and to prevent cruelty to animals, they amounted to a ban in trading any cattle, including ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?