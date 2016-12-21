'Reverse' effect

While a cartoonist imagined the tiger in the central bank's emblem morphing into a chameleon

While a cartoonist imagined the tiger in the central bank's emblem morphing into a chameleon

The multiple U-turns on demonetisation have made the the target of many jokes. While a cartoonist imagined the tiger in the central bank’s emblem morphing into a chameleon, Twitter went berserk after the Rs 5,000 deposit rule was reversed. Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala was the first to react. “Unfortunately, has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’!” he tweeted. Soon Prashant Bhushan followed suit with “RBI behaving like a headless chicken. Should be renamed Reverse Bank of India. Now we can see the damage Raghuram Rajan’s removal has done”. By the evening, people were coming up with more names for the RBI, such as Roll Back India.



Business Standard