'Reverse' effect

Letters: Ridiculous rules
The multiple U-turns on demonetisation have made the Reserve Bank of India the target of many jokes. While a cartoonist imagined the tiger in the central bank’s emblem morphing into a chameleon, Twitter went berserk after the Rs 5,000 deposit rule was reversed. Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala was the first to react. “Unfortunately, Reserve Bank of India has become ‘Reverse Bank of India’!” he tweeted. Soon Prashant Bhushan followed suit with “RBI behaving like a headless chicken. Should be renamed Reverse Bank of India. Now we can see the damage Raghuram Rajan’s removal has done”. By the evening, people were coming up with more names for the RBI, such as Roll Back India.

