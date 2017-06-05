Revisiting freedom march

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is invoking clarion calls from the Indian freedom movement for a peaceful protest in New Delhi on Tuesday. Calling it “Dilli Chalo” — the famous war cry of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose — the IMA march will demand stringent laws to curb violence against doctors. Doctors will also be on a “pen down satyagraha” and refrain from giving any prescriptions between 10 am and 11 am to express solidarity with the “Dilli Chalo” movement and to protect professional autonomy. At the crux of their demands is the plea for “one drug, one company, one price”.