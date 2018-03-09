Revisiting the dark ages with the RSS-BJP brand of nation-building

When the BJP came to power in 2014, it seemed obvious to some that Narendra Modi’s government was going to aggressively remodel India into the nation the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has always yearned for—Hindu chauvinist, theocratic, patriarchal, anti-Communist, anti-minority, and anti-“foreign”.

Why obvious? After nearly seventy years in the wilderness, this is the RSS-BJP’s first (and maybe only) shot at high-impact nation-building, armed with a parliamentary majority and a Prime Minister nurtured in its fold. That’s the sound of opportunity knocking at ...