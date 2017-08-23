Revival of desi cotton

The resurgence of desi cotton, which was shoved out of cultivation by the genetically modified (GM) Bt-cotton, is least surprising and highly welcome. Bt-cotton’s gradual loss of resistance against the devastating bollworm insects – also the main factor behind its meteoric ascent – coupled with the emergence of new enemies of this cotton, such as whiteflies, has spurred farmers to revert to desi cotton, which can withstand most of these pests, besides some common diseases. If this trend endures and is backed by public policies, it will bring about the much needed ...