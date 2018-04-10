Reviving rural youth's interest in agriculture

Consider these: A large part of investment in agriculture in past decades has gone to irrigation. Yet, there hardly is any increase in the net irrigated area. The flow of institutional credit to agriculture has more than tripled in a decade or so.

But the number of borrowers has not increased much. The bulk of the farmers’ credit needs are still met through informal sources, including usurious moneylenders. Production of foodgrains, milk, horticultural products and fish has been surging consistently. Yet, India continues to score poorly on global ...