Riding the inflation wave

Watching India’s inflation trends these days gets us humming The Doors’ 1967 popular single, “Break on through to the other side”. And why not? Inflation in India has clearly changed sides. From 11 per cent in the FY09 to FY11 period, it has fallen to 4.5 per cent in FY17 and is likely to average 3.6 per cent in FY18. So promising is this that the Reserve Bank of India, in its June 7 policy meeting, slashed its full year inflation forecast by a whopping 140bps, the largest cut in recent memory. What’s going on here? And how long will it last? We ran a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?