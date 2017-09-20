Right call, wrong timing

The decision of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to slash the interconnection usage charge (IUC) – for calls terminating on another network – by more than half to 6 paise per minute from October 1 and to abolish it for all local calls from 2020 is an outcome of an extensive academic exercise. The regulator cannot be faulted for following a glide-path of declining IUC, as it has done in the past. The formula modeled on the long-run incremental cost to derive the IUC figure is a global practice, and not by any means arbitrary. The first IUC regulation came out in ...