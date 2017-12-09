Right policy tools can help restore air quality

The air quality of Delhi is not only the worst among major cities of the world, but keeps getting worse. This is rightfully causing alarm and panic.

We have the highest death rate in the world from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma. Delhi’s poor air quality is estimated to be irreversibly damaging the lungs and brains of a large percentage of children. Experts agree that emissions from automobiles and burning of rice crop residue are the two major causes of particulate matter (PM) in the air being many times above acceptable levels. However, the real challenge is to ...