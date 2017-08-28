Right to Privacy: Four cases that may come up for review

The recent judgment by a nine-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench that declared the ‘right to privacy’ as a natural, inherent and inalienable fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution has paved the way for a new approach towards pending privacy matters, besides opening the doors to a swathe of reviews on previously decided cases. Experts believe the privacy verdict marks a significant pillar in India's democratic journey and will usher in a new era of constitutional jurisprudence, in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and the ...