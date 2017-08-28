Right to Privacy: 'Not enforceable against pvt data collecting, tech firms'

After the Supreme Court’s judgment on the right to privacy as a fundamental right, one question is repeatedly being asked as to what data collecting and tech companies have to do differently, after the order. First and foremost, companies need to be cognizant of the historical and landmark importance of the said judgment. The judgment has laid down foundational principles impacting privacy, both personal and data, and those principles must be followed in letter and spirit as part of good corporate governance best practices, by all data collecting and tech ...