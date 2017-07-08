Rights and wrongs

The most basic human right is that to some meaningful and dignified life

The most basic human right is that to some meaningful and dignified life

The most basic human right is that to life itself, not merely in terms of simple physical existence, but a life of some meaning and dignity. This must be informed by the realisation that one is not alone in exercising this right. The Bible says, “No man is an island.” Therefore, our individual pursuit of this right must be guided by the overwhelming consideration that in doing so, we do not harm anyone else’s right, either intentionally or accidentally. If we transgress, we must face its consequences. This is the basis of all ethical systems governing civilisation, albeit ...

Shreekant Sambrani