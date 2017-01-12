RIL set to reap expansion benefits this year

The current year will witness over $15 bn investment in its core oil & gas business come on stream

The current year will witness over $15 bn investment in its core oil and gas business come on stream

The mega capital expenditure that Reliance Industries (RIL) has incurred over the last few years is expected to yield results in 2017. Though the limelight is on its telecom services venture which has incurred a capex of $25 billion, the current year will witness over $15 billion investment in its core oil and gas business come on stream and drive its earnings growth. The process has already begun with the commissioning of the first phase (50% capacity) of its 2.2 million metric tonnes per annum paraxylene (PX) expansion project at the Jamnagar petrochemicals complex at an ...

Ujjval Jauhari