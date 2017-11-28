Rise of a dynasty in Karnataka...

Third generation Gowdas have begun staking claim to the Janata Dal (Secular) flag. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, self-proclaimed movie star who debuted in his father H D Kumaraswamy’s film Jaguar, has now become active in the party. Nikhil offers tough competition to cousin Prajwal Revanna, son of H D Revanna, the elder son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Revanna has already expressed his desire to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Patriarch H D Deve Gowda has said only two from the family will contest. It is unclear if the fathers or their sons would fight. If all of them do, the party might head in the direction of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.