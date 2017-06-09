RJio broke no rules with cheap data plan: Trai's Ram Sewak Sharma

Once Reliance Jio's promotional phase was extended, we revisited our rules, said Sharma

I suddenly learn how many restaurants in Delhi’s top-flight hotels open for business before 1 pm. The answer is, none! Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), had said he would like to be over with our lunch by 1.30 pm, so could we meet at 12.30 pm? In the event it is rather funny, knocking at the doors of the Belvedere at Le Meridien, just past noon. I am sure no one has ever been that desperate to get an entry there so early. So, as soon as the staff gets over their bewilderment and unbolt the door for me, they rush across with a ...

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee