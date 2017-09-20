Road to digital governance carved by GST

The introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) may just be one of the most challenging reforms that the government has undertaken; a mountain that has not been scaled before, yet leading to a summit worth striving for. Let’s be cognisant of the fact that this is not the first time a country has attempted to overhaul its tax structure; several countries in Asia have been down this path before. In Malaysia, the government planned a similar new tax model in 2011, but because local businesses were not GST-ready and lacked an understanding of the impact it would have on day-to-day ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?