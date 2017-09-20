Road to digital governance carved by GST

The introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) may just be one of the most challenging reforms that the government has undertaken; a mountain that has not been scaled before, yet leading to a summit worth striving for. Let’s be cognisant of the fact that this is not the first time a country has attempted to overhaul its tax structure; several countries in Asia have been down this path before. In Malaysia, the government planned a similar new tax model in 2011, but because local businesses were not GST-ready and lacked an understanding of the impact it would have on day-to-day ...