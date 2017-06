The market regulator, which is supposed to protect from unscrupulous activities, seems to be falling prey to the same. Last week, a senior Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) official was robbed of Rs 40,000 as he gave away his debit card details to a telecaller who claimed to work for a top public sector bank and threatened that if he did not provide the details immediately his account could be deactivated. And a few days earlier, another official lost Rs 10,000 in a similar fashion.