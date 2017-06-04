Rude awakening

A senior official enquired about his salary and experience

A senior official enquired about his salary and experience

A sacked software engineer who had filed a petition against his dismissal with the labour department in Bengaluru was in for a surprise. A enquired about his and experience. When he stated that he held a job with a six-figure monthly salary, the official changed his tone: “When you were doing well, you didn’t need the government. Now you want the government to solve your problems,” he asked the techie, who was taken off guard.



Business Standard