A sacked software engineer who had filed a petition against his dismissal with the labour department in Bengaluru was in for a surprise. A senior official enquired about his salary and experience. When he stated that he held a job with a six-figure monthly salary, the official changed his tone: “When you were doing well, you didn’t need the government. Now you want the government to solve your problems,” he asked the techie, who was taken off guard.
Rude awakening
Business Standard June 4, 2017 Last Updated at 22:44 IST
