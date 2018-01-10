Runway cleared for Air India

The Union Cabinet’s decision to allow foreign investment of up to a 49 per cent stake in Air India (AI) will allow foreign carriers to bid for the national carrier, but with an Indian partner.

This will definitely broaden the spectrum of potential investors in AI. But the decision is also significant for its timing, as it comes close on the heels of a Parliamentary standing committee concluding in its draft report that the government should review its decision to privatise or disinvest AI and explore the possibility of an alternative to disinvestment of the carrier, which is a ...