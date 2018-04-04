Rupee's weakness may persist

This year, the Indian rupee ranks 26th in strength among the top 30 currencies globally, and is one of the few to have depreciated against the US dollar. This weakness has gone largely unremarked if not unobserved, as Indian economic participants as well as commentators are anchored to the dollar-rupee exchange rate, which has not changed much.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen in value against every other major currency: By 5 per cent against the euro, 6 per cent against the British pound, 9 per cent against the Japanese yen, and 6 per cent against the Chinese yuan. We need not ...