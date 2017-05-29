Rural sentiment soars but towns are sore

Govt ad blitz on Modi Sarkar's completion of 3 years in office may have boosted sentiment

Govt ad blitz on Modi Sarkar's completion of 3 years in office may have boosted sentiment

Consumer sentiments improved dramatically during the week ended May 28. The Index of Consumer Sentiments scaled up an impressive five per cent during the week. This is a sharp increase in the index during the course of one week. It is likely that the prime minister’s extraordinary communication skills and the ad blitz by the government machinery on Modi Sarkar’s completion of three years in office has succeeded in raising consumer sentiments. BJP president Amit Shah is reported to have told the media in Delhi that the achhe din are already here. “Ask the question ...

Mahesh Vyas