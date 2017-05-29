Rural sentiment soars but towns are sore

Consumer sentiments improved dramatically during the week ended May 28. The Index of Consumer Sentiments scaled up an impressive five per cent during the week. This is a sharp increase in the index during the course of one week. It is likely that the prime minister’s extraordinary communication skills and the ad blitz by the government machinery on Modi Sarkar’s completion of three years in office has succeeded in raising consumer sentiments. BJP president Amit Shah is reported to have told the media in Delhi that the achhe din are already here. “Ask the question ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?