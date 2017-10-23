Rush over Rahul Gandhi

It was a hectic two hours for journalists on Monday. As Congress Vice-President prepared to address a public rally in Gandhinagar in the afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hurriedly called a press conference to be addressed by senior party leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The minister attacked the Congress vice-president. Soon, the ministry of home affairs also hastily called a press conference where Home Minister

Rajnath Singh announced a sustained dialogue process for Jammu and Kashmir, and named an interlocutor. However, most news television channels telecast Gandhi’s speech live. Gandhi terming the goods and services tax (GST) as “Gabbar Singh tax” was also one of the top trends on