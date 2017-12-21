Sachin's big miss

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012. He was in the House on Thursday to initiate a short duration discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India. However, he couldn’t as the Congress disrupted the proceedings to demand a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations on his predecessor Manmohan Singh and on the 2G spectrum allocation case verdict.



It was Tendulkar's maiden attempt to speak in the House, and likely to be his last as his term ends in 2018. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu admonished the members, saying Tendulkar had done a lot for the country and was a ‘Bharat Ratna' awardee. But as the protests continued, Naidu asked Tendulkar to proceed. The cricketer could only stand and watch as the determined opposition members continued to raise slogans. Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.

