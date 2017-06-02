Sacred cows and unlimited cranks

Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court isn’t the only one to extol the many virtues of the sacred cow including its ability to exhale oxygen, and of its dung to eradicate cholera, and so on. Many years ago a debate erupted in the letters column of the venerable Kolkata-based The Statesman, home to some of the most colourful verbal wars in the newspaper world. The issue at hand was whether cow’s urine was used by miniature painters in Mughal ateliers to produce the rich yellow pigment that adorned their art. Among the letter-writing warriors engaged in battle ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?