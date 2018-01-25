Sad state of affairs: Letter to BS on Padmaavat release controversy

This is with reference to “Fringe groups on the rampage ahead of release” (January 24). When the Supreme Court has cleared the all-India release of this controversial movie and even the censor board had cleared the movie with a few cuts, there is no way protesters should be allowed to damage public property like this. The current state of affairs is most unfortunate to say the least. These attackers who did not even spare a school bus and were armed with petrol bombs just shows the extent of damage they wanted to do.

What a shame that anyone now can hold our democracy to ransom. We all should hang our heads in shame if this is the kind of environment we are giving to our future generations. If maintaining law and order of a state is the prime responsibility of a state government then they need to do a lot of introspection. It is good to show a rosy picture of India to international investors at Davos but if we can not keep our house in order and let these fringe elements run riot, we are no good for any investment.

Bal Govind Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number