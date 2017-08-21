Safety first

On the face of it, the government has been swift in delivering “exemplary punishment” after the Kalinga Utkal Express ran off the tracks in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, killing 23 people. While some top officials have been “sent on leave” with immediate effect, some others have been suspended. The government has sought to send out a signal that responsibility will be fixed and no laxity will be allowed. This is in response to a preliminary probe that suggests that the train derailed because it was allowed to run on a section of track that was undergoing repair and ...