Picture of confidence
'Saffron' roses

And then the party hosted a lunch for journalists over the weekend. This was to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government and give an opportunity to journalists to interact with party chief Amit Shah, senior Union cabinet ministers and party leaders. If television and digital media journalists were invited on Saturday afternoon, print journalists were hosted on Sunday. Party spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao gave an exhaustive presentation on the achievements of the Modi government. The venue was the government-run Hotel Ashok, and the food was vegetarian. The decoration suited the occasion. The pillars of the banquet hall wore lotus embossed wallpaper. The lotus is BJP’s poll symbol. Organisers took care to decorate each table with roses. The roses were pale yellow and blushing pink, which party minders said came closer to the BJP’s saffron flag.

