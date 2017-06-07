SAIL: Profitability uptick holds key to upgrades

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stock has not moved much since its results, despite the company being in the news for its joint venture (JV) with ArcelorMittal for an automobile-grade steel plant and a mega expansion plan. This is due to the worries on its profit. Operating profit, which got a boost during the first half of FY17, helped by higher realisations and lower input costs (primarily coal), slipped into the red during the second half. Volatility in coking coal prices was the primary reason, as the company is largely dependent on external coal supplies, mostly ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?