SAIL: Profitability uptick holds key to upgrades

Current stock prices factor in higher operating profits compared to analyst estimates

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stock has not moved much since its results, despite the company being in the news for its joint venture (JV) with ArcelorMittal for an automobile-grade steel plant and a mega expansion plan. This is due to the worries on its profit. Operating profit, which got a boost during the first half of FY17, helped by higher realisations and lower input costs (primarily coal), slipped into the red during the second half. Volatility in coking coal prices was the primary reason, as the company is largely dependent on external coal supplies, mostly imported. Losses at the operating level have increased over the past two quarters.Concerns on rising wage costs remained, as the company set aside ~107.15 crore for pay revision from January. What gives comfort is the expectation of wage costs of around ~9,600 crore in FY18. This has surprised analysts at Jefferies, who have since cut their FY18 wage cost estimates by about eight per cent. Concerns on interest ...

Ujjval Jauhari