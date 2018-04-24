Sale season at India Inc

Pick up any pink paper and you will be full to the gills about the goings on at the 11 National Company Law Tribunals or NCLTs across the country.

Nine hundred-odd firms, including the biggest defaulters in the “dirty dozen” that includes names like Essar Steel, Binani Cement and Jaypee Infratech, and their eager suitors from global players like ArcelorMittal to local behemoths like Tata Steel and JSW Group, are hogging all the limelight as they go through the painful twists and turns at the bankruptcy courts. Just look outside the bankruptcy courts, and a big buying and ...