Salomon vs Solomon's wisdom

During a hearing of the Sahara case, advocate Bishwajit Bhattacharyya tried raising the issue of one of the group directors, whose personal bank accounts had been frozen. When the bench said all such issues would be taken up later, Bhattacharyya cited the famous Salomon vs Salomon case, where the idea of a company’s identity being separate from that of the shareholder was established. Judge Dipak Mishra shot back: In that case the appellants should have had “Solomon’s wisdom” and complied with the various court orders and refunded the money due to investors.



