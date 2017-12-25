Salute this woman, the unknown architect of Balrampur Chini

Every discussion of India’s successful women entrepreneurs usually overlooks that one name which could be heading the list. Of Meenakshi Saraogi, architect of Balrampur Chini Mills, the country’s premier sugar company. Until the late 1970s, she was an affluent Kolkata homemaker.

And, might have continued to so remain, but for an unexpected development: A division of family assets could have divested the family’s sugar mill. With her immediate male family members unable to commit to active day-to-day management, Saraogi ventured to assume direct control of this mill ...