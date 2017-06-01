Saluting the Marwari trader

I ordered Sujit Saraf’s latest novel, Harilal & Sons, straightaway after some websites claimed it was the world’s very first Marwari novel. Mr Saraf had done a fine job with his earlier book, The Confessions of Sultana Daku, and the Marwari world had always held great fascination for me. The contribution of the Marwari community to big business is well documented. The life stories of the Birlas, Goenkas, Bajajs, Dalmias and others have been told and retold several times. Yet, there is another category of Marwaris: The trader/shopkeeper who sells staples all his life ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?