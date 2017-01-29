TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Same difference

The company exec came back with an answer that left the analyst more intrigued

Business Standard 

Ignis, the new car from the country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India, is priced in a manner that some of its variants are cheaper than the company’s hot-selling car, Swift. Intrigued, an analyst asked a company executive if the Ignis would end up cannibalising the Swift. The company executive came back with an answer that left the analyst more intrigued. The Swift was positioned to deliver “performance with style” while the Ignis delivered “style with performance”.

