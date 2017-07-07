Sauce for the goose isn't sauce for the gander

The bonhomie between Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu and the oozing unctuousness of TV commentators reminded me of Golda Meir’s tart comment when Israel’s sixth prime minister, Menachem Begin, Egypt’s Anwar Sadat, and Jimmy Carter were proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize. “I don’t know about the Nobel but they certainly deserve Oscars,” she remarked. I asked Meir once at a lunch in London whether she wanted diplomatic relations with India. Instead of replying directly, she said she knew Indira Gandhi. They had met at some jamboree in East ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?