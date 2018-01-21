Save EC: Letter to BS on Arvind Kejriwal must go trends on Twitter

With reference to the news report “Kejriwal must go trends on Twitter, Mamata backs him” (January 20), there can’t be two opinions about the fact that hurdles come naturally when one walks the path of truth, as publicly claimed by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while trying to put up a brave face soon after the Election Commission’s recommendation disqualifying 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly holding office of profit. But what may be the locus standi of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in this case? Could this be yet another example of the ‘Hate Modi’ brand of politics? Why did she choose to jump the guns even when the President is yet to announce his on the matter? What if the Delhi High Court also upholds the disqualification of these 20 AAP MLAs? It is strongly felt that there should be some law which genuinely restricts such politically motivated outbursts against key constitutional bodies like the Election Commission (EC).

In all fairness, the government should “officially” step in in favour of the EC. In fact, it should also consider constitutionally insulating the EC from ill-conceived and self-serving attack from the vested quarters.