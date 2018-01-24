Saving the Ramayanas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Davos, spoke of an India that is proud of the diversity that gives it strength. Us mere mortals, listening, might wonder if there was some small divergence between the prime minister’s words and the reality on the ground, in which movies based on legends and old books need to be cleared by a group of ex-“royals”, not to mention survive the veto of groups of marauding thugs.

Mr Modi will return from Davos to host, for Republic Day, the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. And here, again, we might endure some ...