Say it with a cake: Transfers, postings leave PIB officers unhappy

In recent weeks, morale has been low at the Government of India’s (PIB), which is responsible for dissemination of information about union and policies across the country. Many press information officers have been transferred out in recent months, including those who have barely months to go before retirement.

There have also been occasions when ministers have expressed unhappiness about PIB’s performance.

But, a day after the Budget, information and broadcasting minister sent a chocolate cake for the team with the inscription “congratulations, excellent work on the Budget day”. chief and the government’s principal spokesperson tweeted: “On behalf of Team and on my own behalf, heartfelt gratitude to I&B Minister for her thoughtful and generous gesture. Her guidance, leadership and support is a source of inspiration for Thank you Madam.”