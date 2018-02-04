JUST IN
Say it with a cake: Transfers, postings leave PIB officers unhappy

In recent weeks, morale has been low at the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is responsible for dissemination of information about union government programmes and policies across the country.

Many press information officers have been transferred out in recent months, including those who have barely months to go before retirement. There have also been occasions when ministers have expressed unhappiness about PIB’s performance. But, a day after the Budget, information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani sent a chocolate cake for the PIB team with the inscription “congratulations, excellent work on the Budget day”. PIB chief and the government’s principal spokesperson Frank Noronha tweeted: “On behalf of Team PIB and on my own behalf, heartfelt gratitude to I&B Minister Smriti Irani for her thoughtful and generous gesture. Her guidance, leadership and support is a source of inspiration for PIB. Thank you Madam.”

