Say no to indiscipline: Letter to BS on Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP

With reference to “It’s Tughluqshahi, politics of vendetta: Yashwant, back AAP” (January 22), one really feels sorry for both Sinha (pictured) and Sinha whose frequent anti-party outbursts prove they must be feeling like fish out of water after being sidelined by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass. They never miss an opportunity to keep themselves politically alive by rushing to either the national media or the social media to vent their anger against their own party’s government. Such open-ended togetherness of these two reminds me of an old proverb, “Birds of a feather flock together”.

The moot question is, what could be the actual reason for the leadership to bear with (read: tolerate) such highly disgruntled elements, more so when they are turning out to be political NPAs for the party? Maybe the leadership wants to prove that the party is a firm believer in freedom of speech and everyone is entitled to raise their voices of protests, unlike other Opposition parties where ‘Yes Boss’ is the watch word.