Devangshu Datta: Science and technology in 2016

Scientific knowledge doubles every nine years. As much as 90% of all data has been generated in the last two years. Both factors influenced developments across science and technology in 2016. Artificial intelligence and information technology made great strides. The IBM Watson for Oncology program crunched big data to deliver accurate, early cancer diagnoses. Big data submitted to 23andme helped identify genes associated with depression. The AlphaGo program, by Deepmind, a Google subsidiary, beat a top human player in Go for the first time. On the flip side, Tesla’s ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?