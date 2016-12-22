Devangshu Datta: Science and technology in 2016

Scientific knowledge doubles every nine years. As much as 90% of all data has been generated in the last two years. Both factors influenced developments across science and technology in 2016. Artificial intelligence and information technology made great strides. The IBM Watson for Oncology program crunched big data to deliver accurate, early cancer diagnoses. Big data submitted to 23andme helped identify genes associated with depression. The AlphaGo program, by Deepmind, a Google subsidiary, beat a top human player in Go for the first time. On the flip side, Tesla’s ...