Scramble for GST coverage

Last week, two consulting firms sponsored three events in Mumbai related to GST awareness

Business Standard 

The top four tax consultants are in a mad rush to get media coverage on the goods and services tax (GST) scheduled for a July 1 roll-out. The reason is simple: Higher recall would mean more clients. Last week, two consulting firms sponsored three events in Mumbai related to GST awareness. Their representatives were seen jostling to offer insights to journalists in a bid to grab more print space/air time. This is unusual as rival firms are rarely seen sponsoring the same event.

